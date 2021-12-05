CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - The heightened demand for COVID vaccines has strained pharmacies, from the big chains to our mom and pops.
Park Pharmacy in Waterbury first started offering COVID-19 vaccinations in April under its former name, Brass Mill Pharmacy.
Demand hasn't slowed down since then.
Especially now as people rush to get boosters, as the number of omicron variant cases continue to rise.
Park Pharmacy co-owner Mitul Patel said, “we're also seeing a higher interest in children between five and 16."
Dealing with this, on top of COVID testing and their growing prescription needs, can be a lot.
Patel says he's been trying to hire five more people, that would double his staff.
"We're experiencing all our efforts to hire more people to vaccinate more people and also do COVID testing, hiring there it's a little challenging," said Patel.
Big chain pharmacies are feeling it too.
According to Genevieve Robinson, CVS District Leader, the chain recently hired 23,000 employees to keep up with vaccine demand.
“We have been seeing a lot of patients coming in leveraging the cvs.com to make their appointment also being able to leverage the app to schedule to their appointment,” said Robinson.
There's concern if COVID antiviral pills get approved soon, it would only make things harder for pharmacies.
But even as he's trying to hire more, Patel says his staff now should be able to handle it.
"It should just be another prescription to be filled and delivered," said Patel. "We don't mind stepping up to the plate for the community."
To find the closest pharmacy or vaccine clinic, click here.
