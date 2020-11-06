(WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued an advisory that calls for some of the strictest measures we’ve seen in months.
Rising COVID-19 numbers are starting to resemble those we had back in April and May, and that is certainly a big concern.
A quick look at the numbers indicates the virus is spreading throughout the state, intensity levels rising from yellow to red in just a week.
"When you get to a certain level of virus in the community and you’re having lots of contact, that’s when you start to see that exponential increase in cases," Dr. Deidre Gifford, Commissioner for the CT Department of Public Health tells us.
Governor Lamont is taking action that will roll back some reopenings, giving us less opportunity to socialize.
Even though we have never returned to a full normalcy, it is a definite step back, with the health department leading the way.
In assisting the governor, the health department has requested citizens to follow a self curfew if you will.
The new recommendations include staying home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while working from home as much as possible, limited visits to nursing homes and assisited living facilities, and all gatherings of any size for any reason should be postponed or at least end by 9:30.
Anyone in the at risk population is urged to stay home as much as possible.
Basically, stay home as much as possible.
It’s a strong suggestion that many appear ready to follow.
"If it’s not mandatory, no, but we also have to watch ourselves that we don’t get it either," New Britain resident Marytza Cruz tells us.
"You have to follow, because you don’t know. You never know. Look at where we’re at now. Look at the numbers," New Britain resident Alvin DeLeon says.
Governor Lamont understands that after months of dealing with this pandemic, there’s a natural lack of patience, a “being tired of following the protocols”, but the governor also understands that when people are fed up the most, that’s the time the rules, such as limiting gatherings, need to be followed to a ‘tee’.
"It’s a friend or a friend of the friend, so we feel, ‘okay, that’s fine,’ and it’s our strong feeling that if we can limit those private gatherings for a period of time, it’ll make a real difference," says Gov. Ned Lamont.
The state has rolled back to 'Phase 2.1'.
That includes a 9:30 p.m. closing time for restaurants and that soft curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
