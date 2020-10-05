HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The third phase of Connecticut’s COVID-19 reopening plan is set for Thursday.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced late last month that ‘Phase 3’ will happen on Oct. 8.
The phase will allow for indoor capacity at restaurants, libraries, and personal service facilities such as like hair salons and barbershops, to expand from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity, while also following COVID-19 safety requirements.
Outdoor venues can increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity, with masks and social distancing. Indoor venues can also open at 50 percent capacity.
Right now, bars and nightclubs will remain closed.
When it comes to gathering size changes, Lamont said the next phase will allow for indoor commercial establishments to allow for up to 100 people. Private residences can have up to 25.
Outdoor establishments will be capped at 150 people.
Restaurant owners are weighing in, pleased to see the next phase happening.
"I think it’s a positive because I think it gives the consumer the impression that things are getting better," Carmine Pellegrino, owner of Carmine’s Bar Grill Stage said. "From where we are, we can add about an extra 25 people, it’s not that much."
The expansion to 75 percent capacity could be a lifeline for businesses. However, Pellegrino said expansions won’t matter if customers don’t feel safe.
"If they see that people are doing what the rules say to do, they’re going to feel comfortable and come back," Pellegrino said.
For graduations, the next phase will allow for 50 percent capacity, capping the crowd at 200 inside. Outside will allow for 50 percent capacity, or 6 foot spacing.
As the state starts to open up even more than before, it is looking at a slight uptick in its infection rate.
Many people may be wondering why Phase 3 couldn’t have been done during the summer, when the infection rate was lower.
In response, Lamont said he’s doing this in steps.
“I wanted to hold off a few weeks ago. I wanted to see what the impact was from schools and in particular, colleges might be. It’s almost a month later, and we have a pretty good sense of where we’re headed and that’s why now, we’ve got another two weeks until October 8, by then I think we’ll have a pretty good frame of reference,” Lamont said.
The reopening of schools was the priority in August, as outdoor dining was still viable.
Now that schools are back and the weather is turning, the focus moves to the businesses.
