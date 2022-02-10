NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman inspired by her community created a mentoring program for young girls, which has thrived throughout the pandemic.
“The community helped raise me and that’s why I like to give back so much,” said Brittany Baines.
If New Haven has a pulse, hometown native Baines is one of many who keeps it going.
The leader was born and raised in the Elm City.
She was involved in various programs growing up, from L.E.A.P. to the Boys and Girls Club.
“There were so many organizations that I felt helped mold me into the woman that I am today and give me more purpose for what I was set to do,” Baines said.
It’s Baines’ background that inspired her to create Phenomenal I Am, a mentoring and enrichment empowerment program for young girls ages 9 to 18.
The organization has trained female mentors who work with girls who may be struggling in any part of their life.
“They can go into the home and help with independent living skills, chores or what have you,” Baines said. “They can help with academics, and simply to be a positive role model and provide guidance and be a big sister.”
There are also group mentoring workshops and a summer enrichment program.
The workshops focus on helping the girls build self-esteem, overcome obstacles, develop life skills, and achieve their personal goals.
When the pandemic hit, Baines and volunteers had to pivot.
“We literally drove around town and dropped off activity kits, mental health kits, self-care kits to make sure that the kids knew that they mattered,” she said.
Workshops were held over Zoom and mentors held wellness checks every week.
Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the program was able to serve 72 mentees, provide families with essential items, and hold a summer program with zero COVID cases reported.
This year, Baines says she wants to recruit more mentees and mentors.
“It’s another level of fulfillment that you get just knowing that a young person is progressing,” she said. “Our youth is our future. They are the next generation so what better way to give back.”
Baines says she wants to continue to feed into the community that fed into her, and make a difference for young girls, just like her mentors did for her.
“We think about how can we give back, how can we make a difference, and it starts with our youth,” Baines said.
Phenomenal I Am is accepting mentors, mentees, and donations.
For more information, visit their website here.
Find Phenomenal I Am on Facebook here.
Click here to donate.
