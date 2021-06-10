CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship announced that Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the 2021 tournament.
Mickelson, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, became the oldest player to win a major championship last month.
He won the at the TPC River Highlands in 2001 and 2002. He is the only player in tournament history to win in consecutive years.
“Phil has cemented his place among the very best to ever play the game of golf, and we are excited to have him join us this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s been a fan favorite around the world for decades, winning every step of the way and thrilling spectators with his play and accomplishments. This is fantastic news for this year’s tournament.”
Mickelson has won the Masters three times in 2004, 2006, and 2010, won the Open Championship in 2013 and the PGA Championship in 2005.
He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.
Mickelson will join a player field that includes Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Kiepka, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Paul Case, Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Bubba Watson, and Rickie Fowler.
The Travelers Championship will be held June 21-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.