CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Phil Mickelson will play in the 2019 Travelers Championship, organizers announced on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old legend has won a total of 44 events on the PGA Tour, including three of the four majors.
Mickelson is currently ranked 23rd in the World Golf Rankings.
The Travelers Championship posted the announcement to its Twitter account with the hashtag #HereToHitBombs.
“Phil Mickelson is one of the greats of the game, and it’s going to be exciting for Connecticut golf fans to have the opportunity to see him back at River Highlands,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “Phil brings even more star power to an already elite field of PGA TOUR pros, and we are thrilled about this announcement and the commitments we’ve received thus far.”
Mickelson joins 2019 Travelers Championship commitments that include defending champion Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka,, Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed and 2012 Travelers Championship winner Marc Leishman.
The annual golf tournament is scheduled for June 17-23 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
More information on the tournament can be found on its website here.
