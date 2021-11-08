STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The opening of a major tobacco company's corporate headquarters in Connecticut remains on track for the middle of next year.

Philip Morris International announced on Monday that it's still looking to open the headquarters in Stamford in summer 2022.

PMI said the move is a major part of its transformation to a smoke-free company.

It said it is bringing about 200 jobs to the state during a news conference over the summer.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Stamford Mayor-elect Caroline Simmons, and George Comfort & Sons president and CEO Peter Duncan will be joined by PMI’s president of the Americas region, Deepak Mishra, for a move-in tour of Philip Morris International’s new corporate headquarters on Monday morning.

PMI's operations center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland to continue business around the world.