HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Philadelphia may impact gas prices in Connecticut.
AAA reported that the fire happened at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery and was actually the second blaze reported at the complex in the last month.
It said it's too early to tell the extent of Friday morning's fire.
However, AAA surmised that the events could impact refinery utilization, gas stocks and gas prices.
"The Energy Information Administration’s latest regional data indicates stock levels are at their lowest since 2015," said Amy Parmenter, greater Hartford AAA spokesperson. "If stocks are to drop even lower, regional gas prices are likely to be more expensive, though imports could help offset the decline and assist with keeping any pump jump on the moderate side."
Gas prices across Connecticut have been falling steadily since early May when they peaked just over $3 per gallon.
Friday's average was $2.83, 27 cents lower than the statewide average last year on the same date.
Just in time for summer. Coincidence?
