UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Mohegan Sun announced on Wednesday that Phish will stop their tour in Connecticut this summer.
Phish will make a stop at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday, July 9th and Wednesday, July 10th.
Tickets start at $78 and go on sale Friday, January 25th through Ticketmaster.
For more information about the tour, click here.
