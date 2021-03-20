HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The annual Channel 3 Kids Camp Telethon kicked off early Saturday morning.
Ch.3's Scot Haney and Nicole Nalepa are hosting the event live on Eyewitness News from 5 to 7 a.m. in an effort to raise money to help send children to camp this summer.
For over 100 years the Channel 3 Kids Camp has been providing the experience of attending summer camp for kids who may not be able to afford to.
Along with many others, they were forced to cancel camp in summer 2020 due to the pandemic, but have since opened registration for 2021.
All the proceeds gathered from Saturday's Telethon will allow children from CT to attend camp, regardless of their financial, physical or developmental ability.
The camp, located in Andover, offers kids the full experience, from swimming to archery, hiking and crafts, campers will enjoy a wide array of activities.
To make a donation you can call 860-742-2267, or go to the Kids Camp website here.
