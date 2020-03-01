SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Shelton police said they have received around a dozen phone calls about a scammer impersonating a police officer.
Police said the victims of the scam received a phone call from Detective Richard Bango, and the number was from the Shelton Police Department, 203-924-1544.
According to police, the scammer claimed there is a warrant for the person's arrest, or they said there is an urgent matter.
The scammer demanded gift cards be sent to an address, and according to police, the address given was legitimate.
Although the scammer demanded the gift cards be mailed, they also asked for the card number and the pin.
Shelton police said they will never demand cash or gift cards from the public.
According to police, scammers are going online to look up officer's names to impersonate them.
The scammers can also make a caller identification look like they are calling directly from the police department, otherwise known as 'spoofing'.
If it is unclear if the person is who they say they are, tell them you will call them right back, hang up, and then call the routine police number that showed up on the caller identification to clarify the situation.
