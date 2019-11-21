BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A photographer covering the case of a missing New Canaan mother is hoping an exhibit of his work helps keep the story in the forefront.
Doug Healey said he has snapped hundreds of photos while covering the case of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
“Watching the state police and New Canaan police searching through the woods, and the grass and the meadows," Healey described.
He has been taking photos since the disappearance was reported last May.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
From that initial search in New Canaan to a church vigil to up in the Hartford region, he's followed investigators.
“One is such a simple photo," Healey explained. "It's of a camera mounted on a poll in Hartford.”
He has also headed down to Norwalk and Stamford for the court appearances of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis. Both of them face charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the case.
“When Dulos was brought out, or allowed to leave, he had to come out in his prison uniform and this is the published photo from the NY Post in the print edition," Healey said.
For many people, his lens is their eyes as he documents the history of the disappearance of the mother of five children.
“You don’t think so much during the day, but it starts to add up and it's pieces to the puzzle," Healey said. "Where’s Jennifer? Everybody wants to know where Jennifer is.”
So does Healey.
The Bridgeport-based photojournalist said he has been covering the case for the NY Post.
Now, dozens of his photos are part of an exhibit at the American Fabric Arts Building in Bridgeport.
“I tried to think what could I exhibit from this summer, and all I’ve worked on was this story of Jennifer Farber Dulos missing," Healey said.
He printed up 360 photos, many of them never-before-seen. He whittled those down to 130 and created a chronological timeline of the case.
“There are little nuances in each picture, there’s more details to them," he said. "The general public can see the nature of the investigation.”
As the investigation and the court cases move forward, Healey said he'll be there snapping away.
“What I’m hoping that it will do is shed more light, constant light, on getting to the bottom of this terrible crime," he said.
The exhibit is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
