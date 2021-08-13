BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 70-foot yacht sank off the Branford coast on Thursday afternoon after it caught fire.
Eight people were on the yacht at the time.
They were all rescued by nearby civilian boats and were transported to shore without injuries.
Branford fire officials said the boat was 5 to 7 miles from a harbor.
Marine 2 from Branford River and Marine 5 from Stony Creek responded along with USCG and mutual aid from Guilford Fire Department.
Fire officials said the blaze was too advanced and unsafe for crews to board.
The boat eventually sunk, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene to address environmental issues.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
While this was happening, Branford fire crews also had responded to nine other incidents at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.