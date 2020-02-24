MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- An amazing rescue was seen on Monday in Montville where a puppy was rescued from a well.
After hearing a cry for help, police said two fishermen came upon a puppy trapped about 15 feet down into a well on Monday morning.
PHOTOS: Puppy rescued from well in Montville
Along with police, animal control officers and firefighters responded, as well as the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department.
Crews were able to successfully rescue the puppy from the well.
It is unclear at this time how the puppy ended up there in the first place.
Police did say in a Facebook post that crews were able to cover the well opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.