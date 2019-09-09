NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven is cracking down on illegal ATV riders who have been racing on the streets.

Police arrested nine people over the weekend after reports of dozens of ATV riders swarming roads, and even riding on sidewalks.

In addition to the arrests, police also say they seized seven of the vehicles.

Those arrested were:

Adrian Perez, 25, of New Jersey

Rashon Doran, 33, of Stratford

Byron O’leary, 26, of Meriden

Hugo Valentin, 23, of New Haven

Juan Reveron, 33, of New Haven

Jomar Cancel, 23, of New Haven

Dereyk Grant, 39, of New Haven

Justin Gallogly, 24, of New Haven

Charles Brewer, 23, of New Haven

See their mugshots here.