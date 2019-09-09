NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven is cracking down on illegal ATV riders who have been racing on the streets.

Police arrested nine people over the weekend after reports of dozens of ATV riders swarming roads, and even riding on sidewalks.

In addition to the arrests, police also say they seized seven of the vehicles.

Those arrested were:

Adrian Perez, 25, of New Jersey

Rashon Doran, 33, of Stratford

Byron O’leary, 26, of Meriden

Hugo Valentin, 23, of New Haven

Juan Reveron, 33, of New Haven

Jomar Cancel, 23, of New Haven

Dereyk Grant, 39, of New Haven

Justin Gallogly, 24, of New Haven

Charles Brewer, 23, of New Haven

See their mugshots here.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CTresident
CTresident

Feel free to follow suit and do something HARTFORD. Sunday evenings are a nightmare.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.