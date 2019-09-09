NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven is cracking down on illegal ATV riders who have been racing on the streets.
Police arrested nine people over the weekend after reports of dozens of ATV riders swarming roads, and even riding on sidewalks.
In addition to the arrests, police also say they seized seven of the vehicles.
Those arrested were:
Adrian Perez, 25, of New Jersey
Rashon Doran, 33, of Stratford
Byron O’leary, 26, of Meriden
Hugo Valentin, 23, of New Haven
Juan Reveron, 33, of New Haven
Jomar Cancel, 23, of New Haven
Dereyk Grant, 39, of New Haven
Justin Gallogly, 24, of New Haven
Charles Brewer, 23, of New Haven
See their mugshots here.
Feel free to follow suit and do something HARTFORD. Sunday evenings are a nightmare.
