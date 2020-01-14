ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Rocky Hill police are looking for a man accused in an armed robbery that happened at a hotel early Tuesday morning.
Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Waterchase Drive.
They said a man between the age of 35 and 40 years old, standing about 6 feet tall, was described as a suspect.
Surveillance footage shows him holding what appears to be a black revolver with a black grip in his right hand.
The man was wearing a navy blue colored hooded sweatshirt with the Patriots emblem across the front upper portion of the sweatshirt. He was also wearing light blue jeans with light colored footwear.
He also had black thick rimmed glasses and shadowy facial hair.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 258-2050.
