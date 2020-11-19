FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Santa is coming to the Westfarms Mall this year.
The tradition of taking photos with Santa will continue this holiday season, but it’ll be a bit different this year.
Guests will make reservations ahead of time to take socially-distanced photos with Santa, who will be wearing a mask.
To make a reservation, click here.
