(WFSB) – A new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 was recently detected less than 100 miles away from the Connecticut border.
A man in Saratoga Springs, New York is the first confirmed diagnosis of the new strain in the northeast.
Now, physicians are calling for a faster vaccine rollout.
Experts say the new strain is not more lethal, but more infectious, which is raising concerns.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the new COVID-19 strain a problem, saying it is now a race to get people vaccinated.
The strain was first detected in upstate New York earlier this week while healthcare workers and nursing home members in both CT and NY are still getting vaccinated.
“But given its infectivity and infectiousness, it represents a risk for us because as your increase the infectiousness of a virus, you can increase its spread,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Tom Balcezak with Yale New Haven Hospital says the new strain has the potential to infect more people, but the vaccines in place can still fight it.
“I think it’s all the more reason why we need to continue with mask wearing, distancing, and hygiene, and also speed as much as we can, vaccinating as many people as we can,” Dr. Balcezak said.
The state says as of Monday, 75,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far. The next group of people to be vaccinated would include the elderly and frontline essential workers.
“This just really reinforces and redoubles what we must be really doing already,” Dr. Balcezak said.
There is a third stain of the virus that was recently detected in South Africa. Scientists are still studying the impact of that strain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.