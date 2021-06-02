GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – With the warmer weather finally here, Cavanna’s Pick your Own Berry Farm in South Glastonbury is welcoming customers for their first time this year.
Overall, we have had some warm sunny days in May that helped the plants grow, but the timing of last weekend’s rain was almost a disaster.
Fully ripened strawberry rot quickly when it’s damp.
“Fortunately, they’re not too ripe, so we’re safe right now,” said Catherine Cavanna, owner of Cavanna’s Pick Your Own farm.
Strawberries like sunny days and cool nights. The less rain, the better.
The farm can easily irrigate the berries when needed.
“It feels great. The weather today is amazing. The kids are having a great time and we love strawberries,” said Vanessa Martinez.
Wednesday was a great day to head to Cavanna’s Berry Farm. Families finally got to spend a day in nature after being stuck inside all weekend.
It was great. It was pretty quick, but we got quite a lot of berries and had some fun. Probably going to go make a pike,” said Emma Reasoner.
Emma Reasoner wasn’t the only one that scored a few pounds on berries on opening day.
“I’m actually used to finding really tiny strawberries in Connecticut, so these are nice and big and juicy looking, so we got a nice harvest today,” said Jennifer Hayashida.
Cavanna’s Farm had to irrigate the frost nine times this spring. The owners were originally anticipated a mid-June start.
“But then, it warmed up and so I was thinking this weekend, but there are some red strawberries, so we open when Mother Nature says so,” Cavanna said.
They are open seven says a week weather pending. Picking will continue until the Fourth of July.
