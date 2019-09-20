MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- In a few days, we’re saying “so long” to summer, and “hello” to fall, officially.
That means, all the events and activities associated with fall are in full swing.
At Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, they’re gearing up for what’s expected to be an exciting and busy weekend.
"It doesn't get any better this time of year,” said John Lyman, part owner and executive vice president of Lyman Orchards.
"We do this every single year,” said Karen Wilson of Wallingford.
She was visiting Lymans on Friday, and said it has become an annual tradition for her and her family.
Starting on Saturday, John Lyman says you can pick your own pumpkin.
"It used to be pumpkins were really thought for Halloween only. You'll see now people decorate for the fall and they get pumpkins in September,” Lyman said.
You can pick your own, or pick one out at their store, and don’t forget about the apples.
"Once you hit early-September, right after Labor Day, it's peak apple harvest here in Connecticut,” Lyman said. “The crop is beautiful, and we have lots and lots of apples, both to pick and shoot with our apple cannons,” where you load up an apple, aim for a target, and release.
On average, they also make anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 pies a day, making more than 1 million last year.
Their donuts and other baked goods are in high demand.
For details on pumpkin picking, click here.
