TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer and another vehicle were involved in a crash on Interstate 84 east early Thursday morning.
According to dispatchers, it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of exit 67.
The crash involved the tractor trailer and a pickup truck.
Dispatchers said two lanes of I-84 were closed for about an hour while crews removed debris and spilled fluids.
The two drivers refused to be transported to the hospital.
All lanes have since reopened, dispatchers confirmed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.