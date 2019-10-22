EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A pickup truck struck a home in East Hartford early Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident happened on Forbes Street at the intersection of Maple Street around 2:30 a.m.
A man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and fled on foot.
However, police said he was found about three hours later with a very minor injury. He was charged with evading a motor vehicle accident.
The driver was not identified.
There were no reports of injuries inside the home. See the damage here.
The family who lives there said they were upstairs at the time of the crash.
The structural damage of the home is being inspected by a town building official.
