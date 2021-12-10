PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A pickup truck driver was hospitalized following a crash in Plainfield that also involved a tractor trailer.
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Norwich Road and Butts Bridge Road around 6 a.m. on Friday.
When officers, firefighters and ambulance crews arrived, they said they found the pickup truck partially under the trailer of the tractor trailer.
Police said their investigation showed that the driver of the tractor trailer was turning from Butts Bridge Road onto Norwich Road to drive north while the driver of the pickup was traveling south on Norwich Road when the collision happened.
The driver of the pickup had to be extricated and transported to Backus Hospital for treatment.
The tractor trailer driver refused treatment at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.