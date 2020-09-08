PROVINCETOWN, MA (WFSB) - Images of a great white shark near a Cape Cod beach have gone viral due to the animal's proximity to shore.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted a pair of pictures to its Facebook page on Tuesday.
It said the images, which it credits to the Kulis family and friends, show the shark off of Race Point Beach in Provincetown over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The conservancy said the pictures are a good example and reminder of how close to shore white sharks can get.
