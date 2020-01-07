OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Pier 1 announced on Monday that the company is going to be closing half of its retail locations.
The company hasn’t announced which stores will close but said about 450 stores are expected to be impacted.
Pier 1 cites e-commerce and online sales as the reason to close half of its brick and mortar stores nationwide.
Several of their Connecticut stores had already closed in recent years.
Pier 1 posted sales dropped 11.4 percent in the third quarter compared to last year during critical holiday selling days, blaming e-commerce for the change and their decision to close half their stores.
The company had already closed their stores in Cheshire, Manchester, Meriden, Wallingford, and West Hartford.
In a statement, Pier 1 CEO and CFO, Robert Riesbeck says, “although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick and mortar locations is a necessary business decision.”
Visiting the store in Old Saybrook, employees hadn’t yet gotten word about the future of their store, which employs about 15 people.
First Selectman Carl Fortuna hasn’t been notified of any closing.
“I’m hopeful that the next retailer will come in or maybe the store gets split up into a smaller scale,” Fortuna said.
Yet customer after customer says it’s easier for them to shop online.
“Personally, with like Pier 1, I think honestly there’s better deals on like Amazon for like similar products,” said Andrea Moretti.
The Connecticut Department of Labor spokesperson Steve Jensen said they haven’t heard from Pier 1 yet saying they have to file a federal WARN notice, only if they are laying off more than 100 full-time employees.
Employees at the Old Saybrook store who didn’t want to be identified said they expect to hear from Pier 1 officials sometimes this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.