GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of families are reunited Wednesday after the U.S.S. Hartford returned to its home port in Groton.
A new dad even connected with a newborn he has never met before.
As the airhorn blasts its welcome home signal, families of the U.S.S. Hartford anxiously waited for the submarine to tie up to the pier.
The Learn family flew in this morning from California.
“It’s very difficult. They miss everything,” Mary Learn said.
“But, it’s great, fantastic. We’re here to support him. We got our family and our homecoming shirts,” Ray Learn said.
Handmade signs were seen everywhere.
“I’m nervous, but so excited. It was a long six months, so I’m excited for him to be home and for our life to start together,” said Megan Marcucci.
Amber Cool and her family had a very emotional first hug for her Sailor Communications Tech, Jason Cool.
“It’s so uplifting to have them back, it’s been such a long six months,” Amber Cool said.
It was an even more emotional day for Lt. Ben Hankin, who is a new dad and got to see his baby, born just 16 days ago.
“Real good to have him home. Grateful, appreciate, and happy he’s back,” said Anna Hankin, Ben’s wife.
The traditional first kiss for Chief Electrician’s Mate Brandon Garver was sweet as was the full speed ramming hug from his kids.
The pier was filled with emotion after the six long months of separation.
“It was a tough six months. Always tough saying goodbye to the families, but now we are together again. Totally different story now,” said David Rojo.
All of the families will be celebrating the homecoming tonight.
