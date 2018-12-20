CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – A local Pier 1 is set to close its doors next year.
A spokesperson for the company said the Pier 1 Cheshire location will close in April 2019.
The Meriden and Hamden locations will stay open.
“Pier 1 continually reviews new and existing store locations to make sure we’re operating as efficiently as possible. Where necessary, based on that review, we make the strategic business decision to close certain locations on a case-by-case basis. We care about our shoppers in the Cheshire area and have enjoyed serving them over the years,” the spokesperson for the company said.
Customers can also head to pier1.com to shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.