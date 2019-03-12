NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A pile of guns were found underneath a vacant building in New Haven.
The building is under development on Hamilton Street, when five firearms were found stored under the floor.
The developers of the new “Clock Shop Loft Apartments” found the guns in a crawl space during the renovation.
The weapons found were a Hi Point 9mm firearm, a 20 gauge sawed off shotgun, a Bullpup rifle, a Mac 11, and an AK-47 rifle.
“If you know anything or who placed them there, call the police,” said Captain Anthony Duff, New Haven Police Department.
Police said the weapons were not loaded and they are undergoing forensic testing.
