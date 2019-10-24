LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - A man from Connecticut died in a helicopter crash in Red Rock Canyon, NV.

Channel 3 learned from the Nevada Safety Patrol that he was the pilot and an experienced flyer.

His name has not yet been released.

Two people were on board, including the pilot. The other person is fighting for his life.

+5 Connecticut pilot dies in Las Vegas helicopter crash A helicopter crashed near the visitors center in Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday afternoon, killing one man and sending another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash on Wednesday closed a local Nevada highway.

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to look into what happened.

A man who was hiking in the canyon described what he saw.

"It was smashed, hard," said Matt Davidson, an eyewitness. "The tail of the helicopter of the other side of the road, it definitely hit hard on the way down. I was concerned for the people who were in the helicopter, for their safety."

Channel 3 also learned that the helicopter was registered to a flight school in Henderson, NV.

Its owner said the pilot rented the aircraft from him before and confirmed that he was experienced.

The owner also said the flight on Wednesday was meant to be a one hour leisure flight.

The investigation will continue on Thursday.