NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews have responded to reported small plane crash in North Canaan.
CT State Police said it happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of West Main Street.
State troopers, fire and EMS crews are on scene.
Norfolk Public Information Officer John Barbagallo said the single engine plane went off the end of the grass runway at North Canaan Airport.
A man was on board and was taken to Sharon Hospital. An eyewitness reported seeing the plane go down and then ran from his home to assist the pilot.
According to the FAA only the pilot was on board when the single-engine Kitfox IV crashed.
Officials are awaiting the arrival of the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection and the FAA.
The NTSB will be investigating the crash.
