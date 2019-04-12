MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A pilot and passenger were practicing taking off and landing before the plane crashed in Meriden on Thursday evening.
According to investigators, the plan went down on the baseball field of Wilcox Technical High School on Oregon Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Two men were on board, but are expected to survive.
Andrea Atkins, a Meriden resident, said she heard it happen.
“I was sitting in my kitchen doing some work and I heard a big explosion and a couple of huge pops," Atkins said.
The crash brought down wires and and forced officials to close the school on Friday.
It happened not far from the Meriden's Markham Airport.
Investigators described the plane as a single-engine four-seater that originated out of Westchester County, NY.
According to Connecticut State Police, the plane lost power and clipped a high tension wire.
The pilot and passenger were taken to a local hospital. The pilot was driven to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. The passenger needed to be flown to Hartford Hospital.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also looking into what happened.
An eyewitness took photos of the situation just seconds after the plane went down around 7 p.m.
Eversource worked to restore power, but at one point nearly 20,000 customers were in the dark.
“That’s the best anyone could have really hoped for," said Kaitlin Leidy, a neighbor.
Leidy said she was shopping at a local grocery store when the power went out.
Aviation experts say the plane involved, a Cherokee Piper, is a common training plane.
"A touch-and-go can be eight or ten landings all at once. You do that in order to get practice landing because that’s the toughest part of flying," said Aviation Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Teiger.
He's a certified flight instructor with 35 years of experience. He said he's not speculating about how the plane lost power, but knows when it happened the pilot didn't have a lot of time to act.
"You’re on a survival mode. What do you do? How am I going to get through this," Teiger said.
With possibly seconds to react, he said choosing the Wilcox High field may have been what saved their lives.
"They landed safely and they survived. I think that’s a significant accomplishment considering they did lose power," Teiger said.
In less than two years, there have been 11 of the smaller plane crashes in Connecticut.
While the general public may be wondering about the safety of the planes, experts point to what happened in Meriden as an example of how safe they can be.
"Airplanes can glide very well without engine power and you train for that," Teiger said.
