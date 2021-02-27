NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a part of the Fair Haven neighborhood in New Haven.
We don’t know why it happened, but a home was damaged in the process.
One neighbor tells us that someone had become pinned under a car.
Tow trucks just got the cars out of the area.
We’re still waiting to hear back from New Haven Police about what exactly happened.
They had the intersection closed off while they worked to get the cars out.
An American Medical Response vehicle was there for some time as well.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.