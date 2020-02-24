BRISTOL (WFSB) - Pine Street in Bristol, also known as Route 72, reopened around 2 p.m. on Monday.
A crash overnight shut down the road in both directions between Middle and Emmett streets.
The Riverside Avenue Extension was also closed to traffic.
Morning bus routes were impacted by the road closure.
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, a car crashed into an utility pole. Eversource crews are on scene repairing the pole.
Police say the unidentified driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.