(WFSB) - A major U.S. pipeline shut down over the weekend after a cyberattack.

The attack could impact gas prices if it becomes a long-term issue, according to experts.

They called it a developing situation.

The cyberattack has not affected fuel prices yet and the Biden Administration is hopeful it can resolve this problem before drivers see any kind of surge in prices.

That would be welcome news for drivers because fuel prices are already creeping up.

In Connecticut, the statewide average for a gallon of regular just climbed over $3.

The prices shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The numbers are very similar to what the country experienced in 2019 and 2018. Obviously, the prices dipped last year because of the pandemic, but if there is a silver lining it’s that the surge shows life is getting a little closer to normal.

Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45 percent of the fuel to the east coast, shut down over the weekend because of the cyberattack. Now, the Biden Administration said it is doing everything it can to resolve the issue before it impacts gas prices. However, it’s a situation that is worth monitoring.

Amy Parmenter with AAA said that at this point, the prices probably won’t keep many folks from driving.

"Unless gas prices reach $3.50 or $4 a gallon, they don't typically impact peoples' behaviors in terms of that go-no-go decision,” Parmenter told Channel 3.

Connecticut will probably see prices continue to creep up over the next few weeks as June is typically the most expensive month for fuel.