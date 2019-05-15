NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers said places of worship all over the world have come under attack.
Lawmakers in Connecticut want to offer churches, synagogues and mosques millions of dollars for security upgrades.
The move comes in response to what investigators called a case of arson from over the weekend at the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven.
No one was hurt there, but back in March, two mosques in New Zealand were attacked and dozens of people were killed.
Last October, 11 people died during a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
A bipartisan group of Connecticut lawmakers announced on Tuesday plans to free up $5 million in state bonding to increase security at places of worship. The money could be used for things like cameras, more secure doors and better lighting.
They said the legislation would establish a grant program similar to one that already makes funds available to schools.
“Nobody should be afraid to go to their synagogue, their mosque or to their church, so together we are standing up against hate," said Sen. Derek Slap, a Democrat who represents West Hartford.
The measure still needs to be voted on by lawmakers.
Even if it doesn't pass, religious leaders said they've already made their own plans for these types of upgrades.
"People are coming together and saying no to hatred, and we are together to support each other regardless of our faith, regardless of our party," said Fatma Antar, Muslim Coalition of Connecticut. "That is very touching."
A vigil is set to stand against hate in the wake of the New Haven mosque fire.
It's happening on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Diyanet Mosque on Middletown Avenue.
