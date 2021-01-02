PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities say that a car fire over the weekend is believed to be criminal in nature.
It happened Saturday around 4:40 a.m. in the area of 147 South Walnut Street.
Crews worked quickly to put out the flames at an unoccupied, parked vehicle.
No injuries were reported as of yet.
Police are asking anyone in the area that has video surveillance or that may have any information regarding this incident to call them at 860-564-0804.
