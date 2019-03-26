PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Plainfield police said they found a possible domestic violence suspect after a search on Tuesday morning.
The suspect, whom police identified as 37-year-old Keith Coolidge, was described as wearing camouflage and a mask.
They also said he was wielding a machete.
Police said the made threats to the occupants of a home on Community Avenue.
He was previously seen in that area on foot.
Plainfield police, along with Montville and state police, searched the area.
They advised people not to approach him and to immediately call 911.
Schools and public buildings were notified to initiate respective safety procedures.
A tip led officers to the Oakwood Boulevard area.
Coolidge was found in nearby woods.
He was charged with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
Police said Coolidge was held on a $25,000 bond and transferred to the Corrigan Correctional Center. He faced a judge on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.