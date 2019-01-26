A little league coach from Plainfield was arrested for soliciting sex with a teenage at a Rhode Island hotel.
Rhode Island State Police arrested 33-year-old, Canterbury resident Christopher Merchant for two counts of soliciting sex with a minor, three counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor, and possession of child pornography.
An investigation by the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force revealed Merchant believed he was arranging an encounter with a 14-year-old boy at a Warwick hotel, police said.
“The conversation quickly became sexually explicit and he allegedly disseminated indecent material and solicited a person whom he believed to be a 14-year-old male to engage in sexual activity at a Warwick hotel,” said Lieutenant Colonel Kevin M. Barry said in a press release.
Police arrested Merchant on Friday at the Warwick hotel. Responding officers said child pornography was found on Merchant’s cell phone.
Merchant is currently being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions on $100,000 surety bail pending arraignment in District Court on Monday.
