PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police arrested a man for allegedly videoing a woman in a bathroom stall on Monday.
Police arrested 29-year-old Cole T. Parrock at his work on Babcock Ave in Plainfield on Monday and charged him with voyeurism for an incident that took place in November.
Police said an 18-year-old woman reported to police that Parrock recorded her while she was in the bathroom of a home.
Police said they were able to obtain evidence including a video which depicted Parrock attempting to video the woman through a door frame.
Parrock is being held on a $50,000 court set bond and is due in Danielson Superior Court on February 26.
