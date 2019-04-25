CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Canterbury on Thursday morning.
It happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 12 near Butts Bridge Road in Canterbury.
A Plainfield man, identified as 26-year-old Anthony Burgess, was killed in the crash.
Police said Burgess was operating a motorcycle on Route 12 when it collided into the back of a pick-up truck.
Burgess died at the hospital.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
