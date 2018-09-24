PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Parents and grandparents living near Plainfield Central School are afraid someone’s going to get hurt or killed by speeders racing through a school zone.
They say they’re not slowing down and the town’s not doing enough to deter them.
Parents say drivers are going much faster than the 30 mph speed limit sign that’s posted.
“There are brake marks all over and I’m just concerned for the kids,” said Jesse Gill.
Jesse Gill says the school zone on 14A at Plainfield Memorial and Central Schools is not a safe place for kids to walk because drivers speed.
The state recently installed new visible signage, but Gill says it’s not enough.
“I’d like to see more signs. I’d like to see a little bit of everything. People don’t fly by other local school like they do around here,” said Gill.
Troubled by the speeders, Christina Walsh even bought a used radar speed sign, but she can’t use it on the state road.
She only allows her grandkids to play in the back yard.
Plainfield police say between 2017 and 2018 there have been no accidents in that greater school zone.
If so, that would trigger a review. They say vehicles have been clocked below and above the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour.
“We have conducted hundreds of motor vehicle stops in that area we have issued both warnings and infractions in that area,” said Captain Mario Arriaga, Plainfield Police.
Plainfield Police say it’s very easy to file a complaint about speeding or other issues just by calling the dispatcher or e-mailing the department.
