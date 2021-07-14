PLAINFILED, CT (WFSB)--A woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs was arrested in Plainfield on Tuesday night.
The Plainfield Police Department said they arrested Emerald Perreault on charges of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers said they investigated three people who were standing outside of a car in the middle of a Berkshire Bank parking lot.
One of them was Perreault.
During a search, paraphernalia and numerous paper folds containing fentanyl were found, police said.
An officer’s K-9 was then used to search the inside of a vehicle where drug paraphernalia inside of a mint container and numerous baggies of fentanyl were found underneath a floor mat.
Perreault was released on bond and scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Sept. 7.
