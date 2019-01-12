PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Plainfield Police are currently investigating a home invasion that happened early Saturday morning at a house on Hope Road.
Police say they received a 911 call at around 2:00 a.m. The homeowner reported being awoken from his front door being kicked in.
According to police, the homeowner checked on his house with his firearm. He was met by two masked intruders. Both intruders were armed.
Police say the homeowner reported being shot at by one intruder. They were not injured.
Police believe the masked intruders were not injured when they fled the scene.
Plainfield Police is still investigating the incident. They are urging anyone with information to contact them at 860-564-0804 or call their anonymous tip line at 860-564-7065.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.