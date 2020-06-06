PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a rollover that resulted in the death of an Attawaugan woman.
According to Plainfield Police officials, first responders were called to a report of a one-car crash on Green Hollow Road around 10:40 Friday night.
Arriving officers located a white Ford Explorer rolled over in a wooded area.
One occupant, a Danielson man, had gotten himself out prior to officials arriving on scene.
He was then transported to Day Kimball Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The occupant's girlfriend, Attawaugan resident Autumn Chase, was found unresponsive and later pronounced deceased by officials.
The CT State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.
