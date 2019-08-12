PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Plainfield are investigating an incident involving possible swatting.
Police received a phone call just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday in which a man stated he had just murdered his mother.
The caller also stated he was going to “shoot the police” if they approached him.
Plainfield police was in contact with Connecticut State Police dispatchers at Troop D who advised them that this appeared to be a swatting type prank phone call that they had received. Dispatcher said the call they received was very similar in nature to the one Plainfield Police were responding to.
When officers arrived, neighbors were advised to go into their homes.
Officers approached the home and made contact with the homeowner who police said appeared to be surprised. The homeowner told police he was home alone and allowed officers to search the home.
It was then determined the call was a prank.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact police.
