Plainfield police search for hit and run driver

Plainfield police are searching for a vehicle that struck a woman on Norwich Road Saturday night.
Police said 27-year-old Christina Godbout, of Plainfield, was walking her bicycle on the southbound side of Norwich Road when she was hit by a truck traveling northbound around 7:30pm.
Godbout was taken to Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield and was treated for her injuries.
The truck that hit Godbout is believed to be either a 2007 to 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 or a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with damage to the passenger side mirror and headlight, according to police.
If anyone has any information about this crash, please contact Plainfield Police at 860-564-0804.
