PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Plainfield police are searching for a hit and run driver.
On July 24, around 5:30 p.m., Anna Richard was driving a grey 2005 Mazda 6i on southbound on Norwich Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto Gallop Street.
A white Dodge Dakota with Classic Plates beginning in “00” failed to stop at the sign and hit Richard's car in the left rear.
The Dakota left the scene, traveling southbound on Norwich Road, before police could get there.
Witnesses described the driver as a white male around 20 years old, with a brown-orange beard, and wearing a white baseball cap.
Richard was subsequently taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has information regarding the evading Dodge Dakota is urged to contact Officer Hailey Griffin of the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804
