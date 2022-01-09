PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Plainfield police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect.
The accident occurred at the intersection of High Street and Squaw Rock Road.
Police determined that Arlette Moran was driving a gold Nissan Altima westbound on High Street when she came to a stop.
A dark colored Dodge pickup truck was driving northbound on Squaw Rock Road when they made a right turn onto High Street.
The truck hit the front of Moran’s car hard enough to disable it, then drove off.
Moran was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
The Plainfield Police Department is looking for anyone with information in regard to the crash to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.