PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The search continues for a suspect the fled from a traffic stop on Christmas morning.
Plainfield Police say that, around 3:50 a.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a four-door silver Mercury Milan that had been traveling down Norwich Road without any lights on.
It was also determined that the Milan did not have a registered license plate.
The driver complied after the officer sounded his lights and pulled the vehicle into the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped off through the drive thru and down Norwich Road.
The officer located the vehicle a short time later unoccupied and heavily damaged in the area of 1099 Norwich Road.
It appeared that the vehicle had lost control and went off the south side shoulder into a front yard, where it came to a stop, but the driver was nowhere in sight.
A K9 was brought in to help officers find the suspect, but their efforts were unsuccessful due to the heavy rain and gusty winds.
It is believed, due to the seriousness of the crash, that the operator may be in need of medical attention.
Police described the driver as a white male.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Plainfield Police at 860-564-0804.
