PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a domestic violence suspect in Plainfield on Tuesday.
The suspect, whom police did not identify, was described as wearing camouflage and a mask.
He may also be armed with a machete.
They also said he's about 5'9" tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
Police said he was last seen in the area of Community Avenue.
There's no word on injuries.
No other details were released.
